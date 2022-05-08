Business incubator for immigrant entrepreneurs eyed in Tulsa

To diversify Tulsa’s small business, start-up platforms, local officials plan to establish a $5 million incubator dedicated to immigrant entrepreneurs.

A center called the 21st Street Market would be located in the East 21st Street and South Garnett Road commercial corridor, also known as the Tulsa Global District.

“In essence, the mission of the 21st Street Market would aim to develop an ecosystem of supports for immigrant entrepreneurs all over the Tulsa metro and promote intercity tourism,” Rodrigo Rojas, deputy chief of staff for the Mayor’s Office, said by phone. “Our hope is that it would really serve as a model for inclusive economic growth.”

The concept was presented to the city council April 20, and the city recently OK’d $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project. The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity plans to acquire property at an undisclosed site in the 21st and Garnett area, renovate 14,000 square feet for the incubator and rehabilitate a parking lot.

Business education, access to capital and a support network would be part of the center, as well as a multi-use outdoor space to host food trucks, farmers markets and the like. Also available would be an international-themed retail space for pop-up shops.

A total of $2.8 million is budgeted for the asset acquisition, with the balance earmarked for renovations ($2.26 million) and the multi-use outdoor space ($100,000). Backers of the initiative — they want to start a launching strategy after completing the property purchase by the end of the year — will seek additional funding from other government sources and philanthropic groups, Rojas said.

The business center could be a catalyst to “elevate the vibrancy and authenticity that has existed in that area for decades,” he said.

More than 70,762 immigrants reside in the Tulsa metropolitan area, representing 7.1% of the population and $1.5 billion in spending, according to New American Economy, a New York-based research and advocacy organization for immigrant policies.

The Tulsa Global District is home to large Hispanic, Vietnamese and Hmong populations, and the city as a whole has 6,293 immigrant entrepreneurs, according to the New American Economy (NAE).

“When COVID hit, it disproportionately impacted this community,” Rojas said. “While small businesses all over the country were struggling, immigrant entrepreneurs were especially vulnerable because they make up this really large percentage of sectors that were especially hard hit.

“We truly believe this initiative will jumpstart that ecosystem that’s already been there and that we need to continue to see.”

Tulsa is tied with Indianapolis as the American city with the greatest increase in diversity since 2010, according to NAE.

From 2010 to 2020,the Hispanic and Asian populations grew by 43% and 58%, respectively, as the white population decreased by about 12%.

“We want all of our stakeholders to invest in a project like this to support our immigrant community,” Rojas said. “We believe now is the time to do it. There is a lot of great momentum happening at 21st and Garnett and generally in east Tulsa.”

