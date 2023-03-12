Tulsa Idea Challenge set for late April

The Tulsa Idea Challenge, designed to activate the entrepreneurial spirit in Tulsa, is set for April 27-29 at OSU-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.

It will be presented by Atento Capital, Builders + Backers and Tulsa Remote.

Tulsa residents 18 years and older, regardless of their business experience, are invited to join this entrepreneurial workshop and competition.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27. The workshop begins April 28 and concludes the following day. Winning teams will earn a share of $50,000.

“At the Tulsa Idea Challenge, people will gain the experience and confidence to activate entrepreneurial ideas, refine their problem solving and ideation skills, and connect with other local entrepreneurs and resources,” Vondell J. Burns, director of marketing and communications at Atento Capital, said in a statement.

Up to 250 people will be accepted into the program. After being paired by event organizers, teams will learn how to break down a problem and create a plan that offers a real-world solution through exercises created by Builders + Backers. Prizes will be awarded to teams in a variety of categories, ranging from best overall idea to the most collaborative team.

“Tulsa is fast becoming a vibrant hub for innovation, and the community is chock full of ideas for potential new ventures of all shapes and sizes,” Donna Harris, CEO of Builders + Backers, said in a statement. “We’re excited to share our unique approach to getting ideas off the sidelines with hundreds of Tulsans, and unearth promising new ventures that we can help launch and grow through our Idea Accelerator and Pebble Fund, which we deliver in partnership with Heartland Forward.”

Participants can apply online at tulsaideachallenge.com/apply through April 10. Space is limited and priority will be given to early applicants. Selected participants will be paid $300 for completing the workshop and will have the opportunity to win fast-track spots in the summer or fall cohorts of the Builders + Backers’ Idea Accelerator, which comes with $5,000 in Pebble Funds to test and launch a new venture.

“Tulsa Remote is committed to building a diverse talent pool in our city,” Justin Harlan, managing director of Tulsa Remote, said in a statement. “The Tulsa Idea Challenge provides a unique opportunity to unite the innovative ideas of Tulsa Remote members, the insights of local entrepreneurs, and the invaluable experience of lifelong Tulsans. Through this dynamic program, we’re not only driving economic growth but also forging meaningful connections that will propel Tulsa forward for years to come.”

Airport starts new website

Tulsa International Airport (TUL) has launched a new website at flytulsa.com. The previous URL, tulsaairports.com, will reroute visitors to the new site.

The website gives users the ability to tailor the layout and content based on their reason for visiting the site, with the main layout options at the top of the page being Travel, Business and Tulsa Riverside.

If a company is interested in doing work with the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, they can select Business and locate information about the organization’s job openings, business opportunities and leadership team. The Tulsa Riverside layout provides information for RVS pilots and tenants, flight school options at RVS and how to contact the Tulsa Riverside Airport team.

PAVLOV Advertising, of Fort Worth, Texas, developed the website.

“We are excited to roll out a fresh, new look to our website while providing easier navigation, new features and a more seamless user experience,” Stephanie Chester, community relations and brand manager at Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, said in a statement. “We are excited to have our customers explore the new site and know that it will help us connect with our travelers in a more effective and impactful way.”

Public meeting set for Tulsa Riverside Airport master plan

After collecting feedback from two public meetings, Tulsa Riverside Airport has updated its long-range goals as part of its master plan, which will serve as a 20- to 30-year roadmap for improvements to the facility.

The third and final public meeting will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 30 at Tulsa Tech Riverside Campus, 801 E. 91st St.

