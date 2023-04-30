QuikTrip marks 1,000th store with digital collectibles

QuikTrip is releasing a series of digital collectibles in celebration of its 1,000th store nationwide, opening in Converse, Texas.

One-thousand of the limited-edition NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are available to be claimed online through the OpenSea marketplace. Go to quiktrip.com/digital-collectibles to learn more.

“These 1,000 digital collectibles provide a unique way to celebrate this milestone with our employees and customers, who helped make this moment possible,” QT spokeswoman Aisha Jefferson-Smith said in a news release. “Through the NFTs, we’ve found a way to recognize them while doing something special that we’ve never done before.”

QuikTrip has said its NFTs are free and, unlike some other limited-edition digital collectibles, are not intended for resale. However, some owners have already listed the NFTs, minted using the Ethereum blockchain, to exchange for crypto currency.

Tulsa-based firm tapped for $400M hospital project

Direct 2 Completion LLC (D2C), a Tulsa-based construction consulting firm, has been selected by Cherokee Nation Businesses as the program manager for a $400 million project to replace the W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. The tribe celebrated a groundbreaking for the new facility earlier this month.

“Our approach accomplishes a two-fold goal: to protect the Cherokee Nation and aid in constructing a state-of-the-art facility that will serve future generations of Cherokees,” D2C Managing Partner Anthony Reiss said in a news release.

D2C, a Native-owned company founded in 2021, will assist with oversight of the design and construction processes. D2C President W.C. Gernandt, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation who grew up in Muldrow, has worked on construction projects in Indian Country for nearly 20 years.

“My experience before co-founding D2C was primarily overseeing tribal projects from the concept phase through construction and project closeout,” Gernandt said. “Our team’s professional experience grants us the knowledge and expertise to execute large-scale projects on time and within budget. But knowing we serve tribal populations drives us to accomplish that work with passion, purpose, and pride.”

Childers Architect serves as the architect of record, and Foreman Manhattan Construction Team is the construction manager for the project.

Event offers guidance on flood insurance, preparedness

The city of Tulsa invites residents to a Flood Preparedness Expo set for 5:30 p.m. May 2 at Veterans Park, 1028 E. Sixth St. Attendees can enjoy light refreshments while browsing information booths and visiting with weather preparedness experts.

According to a news release, residents are eligible for lower flood insurance rates due to Tulsa’s Class 1 rating in the National Flood Insurance Program; property owners within the city limits may get a 45% discount.

Flood insurance needs to be purchased as a separate policy, the release states, because homeowners’ insurance policies usually do not cover flooding. A flood insurance policy needs to be in effect for at least 30 days before it will cover damage from a flood.

Tulsa News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer will serve as emcee. A question-and-answer session will feature Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready, National Weather Service Hydrologist Nicole McGavock, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Joe Kralicek and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District Emergency Management Chief Bill Smiley.

— From staff reports