ONEOK’s earnings jump 15% in 2022

ONEOK this past week announced its earnings in 2022 rose 15% year-over-year.

The Tulsa-based energy company reported net income for the year at $1.72 billion, or $3.84 per diluted share, compared to $1.49 billion, or $3.35 per diluted share, in 2021.

ONEOK’s fourth-quarter earnings were up 28%, going from $379.4 million, or 85 cents per diluted share, in 2021 to $484.9 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in 2022.

“ONEOK enters 2023 from a position of strength, driven by a year of solid financial and operational performance,” Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and CEO, said in a statement. “We met our 2022 financial guidance expectations despite several weather-related and operational events.

“Our resilient workforce and assets provide exceptional value for our stakeholders and exceptional value for our stakeholders and have positioned ONEOK to continue delivering growth in 2023.”

AAON subsidiary announces promotion

AAON Coil Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tulsa-based AAON Inc., announced a promotion this past week.

AAON Coil Products has elevated Doug Wichman to president of the Longview, Texas-based company, effective Feb. 24.

“Doug has been an integral part of the development and successful execution of our business plan and substantial growth in Longview in the past 12 months,” Gary D. Fields, AAON CEO and president, said in a statement. “The promotion of leaders like Doug will allow us to successfully continue to execute on our long-term plans.”

Wichman, 35, has been with the company since 2013, most recently serving as executive vice president of AAON Coil Products since January 2022. Before that, he served as AAON’s director of manufacturing in Tulsa, also holding the roles of plant manager from 2017 to 2018 and manufacturing engineer from 2013 to 2017.

He has an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Montana Tech and an MBA from the University of Montana.

Cherokee Nation market becomes SNAP retailer

Addressing continuing efforts to fight food insecurity, the 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. in Tahlequah has become a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer.

Operated by the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service, SNAP is a tool available to ensure that all Americans can afford healthy food. The program issues electronic benefits that can be used like cash to purchase food and helps to feed more than 42 million Americans — 1 in 8 — each month.

In 2022, more than 408,000 Oklahoma families received SNAP benefits.

“Becoming a SNAP retailer is a game changer,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. “Emergency assistance funds related to the pandemic have now ended nationwide, and SNAP families will need to adjust to their new benefit levels. It is more important than ever before that they have access to quality foods and fair pricing in order to stretch their benefits and provide their families with nutritious foods.”

The tribe’s USDA and state-certified meat processing plant opened in late October as a means of growing economic development through agricultural programs.

In addition to becoming a SNAP retailer, the tribe is offering a 10% discount for all veterans, Cherokee Nation tribal citizens and employees of Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses.

There are a lot of programs out there that offer assistance for people facing food insecurity, but access to quality foods continues to be an issue,” Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner said in a statement. “We’re committed to breaking down the barriers that our tribal citizens, friends and community members face when addressing their nutritional needs, and becoming a SNAP retailer is a huge step.”

Cherokee County bank gets makeover

Park Hill’s Bank of Cherokee County, founded the same year as Oklahoma statehood in 1907, has been renamed “Local Bank.”

“We have a proud and longstanding foothold in Cherokee County, and are honored to serve our friends and neighbors for many decades,” Local Bank CEO and board chair Susan Chapman Plumb said in a statement. “Renaming ourselves ‘Local Bank’ more accurately describes how we work closely with our customers and demonstrates our commitment to local communities across northeast Oklahoma.

“We have preserved many aspects of the old logo while updating it with a cleaner, more contemporary design. It will feel familiar to those accustomed to seeing our old logo but conveys a more modern look.”

The bank’s colors remain green and white, but a bright canary yellow has been added as an accent color. The distinctive border around the bank’s name has received a modern update, and the words “Our Community Bank,” written in the Cherokee syllabary, have been added beneath the logo.

Team members at Local Bank conferred with first-language Cherokee speakers and community members on how to best express the bank’s deep connections and roots within the Cherokee Nation.

Broken Arrow Chamber honors lawmaker

The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce recently named Oklahoma State Rep. Kevin McDugle its Elected Official of the Year.

McDugle was recognized at the Broken Arrow Chamber’s annual BA Day at the Capitol event. Chamber Chair Michael Gordon noted McDugle’s sponsorship of a custom-order manufacturing bill that passed the House last session.

“Rep. McDugle has proven time and again to be an ally of Broken Arrow and the local business community,” Gordon said in a statement. “His willingness to listen to our concerns is appreciated. His pro-business and pro-Broken Arrow record makes him a fitting and deserving recipient of the Elected Official of the Year award.”

McDugle also co-authored legislation that provided veterans a full tax exemption on retirement benefits effective Jan. 1 of this year. That legislation came at the request of the aerospace industry during an interim study to address keeping veterans in Oklahoma.

A native Oklahoman, he has served in the state’s House of Representatives since 2016. He previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the first Gulf War, in Bosnia and Somalia combat zones and as a drill instructor.

— From Staff Reports

