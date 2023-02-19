Cherokee Nation breaks ground on new housing

Leaders from the Cherokee Nation, Cherokee Nation Businesses, and Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation broke ground this past week on 24 new homes for Cherokee families in Tahlequah.

The project is funded through the Cherokee Nation’s $120 million Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act, which was created by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and passed by the Council of the Cherokee Nation.

On Thursday during the groundbreaking, Hoskin said about 200 new housing units split among various projects are coming because of that legislation. Future projects are planned for Rogers, Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Delaware, Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Sequoyah, Nowata and Washington counties.

“That is going to make a difference in the lives ... of everyone in the community,” Hoskin said, noting the ongoing housing shortage and increasingly unaffordable rental rates. He said Tahlequah is poised for significant growth, so for housing to lag would have a negative impact on the community.

“Anywhere we can add to housing stock, we also make a generational impact on the Cherokee people,” Hoskin said.

The new 23-acre Tahlequah housing, to be called the Cherokee ᎦᎵᏦᏕ (Galitsode) Subdivision, will have sidewalks, Hoskin said to applause from community stakeholders.

Each of the new homes will feature three bedrooms and two baths with closet space that serves as a storm shelter. The residences will range from 1,745 square feet to 1,844 square feet.

“This project is going to give 24 landless families a place to live,” Cherokee Nation Councilor Candessa Tehee said in a statement. “I am hearing from citizens throughout the Tahlequah community that people need affordable housing, and this is going to make an impact. People always talk about how the American dream is having a home. Well, this is going to give so many Cherokee families access to that American dream.”

Arvest Bank makes Forbes’ Best Large Employers list

Arvest Bank has been named to the 2023 Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers for the second year in a row.

Presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the America’s Best Employers 2023 list recognizes companies selected through an independent survey based on a sample of roughly 45,000 American employees working for firms with more than 1,000 employees. A total of 1,000 employers across 25 industry sectors were honored, including 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

“At Arvest, we are committed to fostering a work environment where all associates have opportunities to prosper both personally and professionally,” Arvest Chief People Officer Laura Andress said in a statement. “We are proud to be a dynamic and inclusive workplace where associates feel valued for their contributions and thrive on helping customers find financial solutions. To be recognized once again for this prestigious award is a testament to our talented workforce.”

Arvest Bank serves more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Forbes previously named Arvest to the magazine’s Best Employer for Diversity list in 2022 and the Best Employers for Women list in 2018. Arvest also made Forbes World’s Best Banks in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year.

HF Sinclair announces promotion

HF Sinclair Corporation last week promoted Tim Go to CEO and president of the company, effective May 9. Effective immediately, the board of directors has appointed Go as a non-independent director of the 13-person board and selected him to serve on its executive committee.

He has been president and chief operating officer of HF Sinclair since November 2021. As head of the company, Go will succeed Michael C. Jennings.

Dallas-based HF Sinclair, which operates a refinery in Tulsa, is the former HollyFrontier. HollyFrontier and Holly Energy Partners in 2022 completed the purchase of The Sinclair Companies and the establishment of the new parent company, HF Sinclair Corporation.

In July 2022, HF Sinclair laid off about 97 people at the refinery in Sinclair, Wyoming.