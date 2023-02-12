Black Futures Hackathon scheduled for Feb. 20

Holberton Tulsa, a software engineering school, and the nonprofit Urban Coders Guild will host a 12-hour, student Hackathon on Feb. 20.

The free event will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Presidents Day at the Holberton Tulsa campus, 15 N. Cheyenne Ave. Students have until Monday to register at hackathon.holbertontulsa.com.

In celebration of Black History Month, the event is called Black Futures Hackathon and is designed to inspire diversity in technology. It is open to all high school students and members of the Urban Coders Guild on a first-come, first-served basis.

A hackathon is a timed event in which teams made up of both technical and business experts get together to collaborate intensively on creative projects.

“We’re excited to host our first student hackathon with the Urban Coders Guild to help inspire Tulsa’s next generation of computer scientists,” Libby Ediger, CEO of Holberton Tulsa, said in a statement. “Consistent with our learn-by-doing model, we are bringing together a diverse group of students to collaborate with Urban Coders Guild instructors and Holberton students to work on a coding project.”

No prior coding experience is required, and the project is designed to provide an introduction to students interested in technology and meet people with similar interests. Awards will be presented to first-, second- and third-place teams, and families are invited to watch the final presentations and awards.

“Hackathons play an important role in the tech community because they bring people together to work collaboratively on a challenge,” Mikeal Vaughn, founder and executive director of Urban Coders Guild, said in a statement. “Most hackathons are convened for adults, but our focus is always on the youth. Our annual Black History Month hackathon is particularly special for us because we have an opportunity to honor Black history while also developing future Black tech creators and innovators.”

TTCU Federal Credit Union rewards dividends rise

TTCU Federal Credit Union announced that $3.9 million in member rewards dividends were paid out to TTCU members in 2022, an increase of 7% over the previous year.

“The primary contributor to the increase in member rewards payments in 2022 was the 14% increase in loan balances during the year,” Shelby Bell, TTCU executive vice president and chief financial officer, said in a statement.

TTCU’s member rewards program pays dividends to members who use TTCU’s services, including those with both qualifying loan balances and deposit balances. This allows TTCU to pay out its profits to a broader range of its membership. In addition to the rising loan balances, TTCU member deposits continued to increase in 2022, reaching $2.6 billion.

TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with 21 branches, including six in Tulsa.

Tribal event to offer veterans disability guidance

The VA Office of Tribal Governments and the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma are hosting a PACT Act Presumptive Conditions Campaign event Wednesday that is focused on assisting eastern Oklahoma veterans who may have presumptive disabilities and eligible for a VA pension claim.

The event will be held in Tahlequah at the Cherokee Nation Tribal Veterans Building, 17675 S. Muskogee.

A presumptive disability is a condition that the VA presumes is related to military service, although the condition may first appear after discharge from the military. These conditions may qualify for VA compensation payments.

Throughout 2023, the VA is increasing PACT Act and enrollment claims events collaboratively with about 30 tribal communities. The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Local VA medical centers will be on site to provide toxin health screens for veterans, working closely to also process VA benefits claims onsite.

“With the focus on veterans with presumptive disabilities and those who are pension eligible, VA is hopeful we can help Indian Country veterans access the full range of benefits they have courageously earned through their service,” Stephanie Birdwell, director of the VA’s office of tribal government relations, said in a statement.

In addition, spouses may be eligible for dependency and indemnity compensation when a veteran dies as a result of these presumptive disabilities.

— From Staff Reports

