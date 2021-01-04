Burdened by pandemic restrictions, demand for food sustainability grows

When Andy Unruh and his wife, Danielle, owned a coffee shop in Tulsa, they were familiar with keeping their own chickens and harvesting from raised-bed gardens.
“We had both kind of grown up with green thumbs and being around animals,” Danielle said. “So, it was second nature for us to do that.”
But when COVID-19 crisis began affecting food supplies, the Unruhs began fielding inquiries from concerned consumers.
“We had a lot of friends start asking us if they could buy our chickens or if we would hatch eggs for them or buy eggs from us because there weren’t any at the store,” she said. “When the pandemic started, we had a line of people asking us for started pullets and eggs and produce. We thought, ‘Well, we’re really struggling in the coffee shop, so let’s put it up for sale.’”
The Unruhs sold their business, Fair Fellow Coffee Roasters, in early spring, ordered more chickens and began farming full time at a property in Depew.
“We thought let’s just do it,” Danielle said. “People need food. People want chickens.”
Burdened by the restrictions of the pandemic, people across the nation are seeking environmental sustainability in the food they eat. Amanda Jane Simcoe, a Tulsa chef, has raised chickens virtually her entire life.
“There a lot of people who want to be more sustainable,” she said. “That was kicked off by their not wanting to go to the grocery store. If they went, things were picked over because everybody was hoarding stuff. Then you get into what we had with production problems in the spring. The facilities that provided those commodities closed down.
“The pandemic has really introduced a lot more people to raising food at home, be it vegetables or poultry, some of those things that most people have never really considered …”
At the Unruhs’ Dandy Hill Farm, they breed ornamental chickens, raise and sell started pullets and keep 40 to 60 of their own chickens. They also run broiler chickens for themselves and others.
“We started butchering their own chickens actually in our back yard in Tulsa when we still owned the coffee shop,” Danielle said. “…People thought it was so wild. Then the pandemic hit and everybody was like, ‘When are you going to do that again? We want to learn how to do it.’”
From their gardens, the family grows items specifically for the animals. Dandy Hill Farm also provides duck meat to a Tulsa restaurant, greens on occasion to a Tulsa barbecue truck and vegetables and fruits to a chef.
“Generally, if people ask us if we can grow something or if they want something specific, we’re like, `Let’s do this. Let’s learn about it,’” Danielle said. “We want to do what you can’t find anywhere else.”
