City of Tulsa building permits are unavailable due to the recent ransomware attack on city computers.

City officials said it could be several weeks before weekly building permits will be available.

The Tulsa World will resume publishing city building permits on Sundays for new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000 when they become available.

