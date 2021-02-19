Building maintenance company expands Oklahoma City location into Tulsa

City Wide Facility Solutions, the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, has opened its first branch in Tulsa.

Located at 6846 S. Canton Avenue, Suite 700 and headed by Mont Boxberger and Steve Carroll, it is an expansion of an Oklahoma City company location, which opened in 2015.

After leading the Oklahoma City location for six years, Carroll decided to team up with his longtime friend Boxberger.

"In Oklahoma City, we currently manage services for over 200 buildings which equals to over 5 million square feet being cleaned per day," Carroll said in a statement. "Every year we’ve attained a 90% client retention rate or higher.

"We’ve been able to grow our business based off our core values of honesty, integrity, professionalism and teamwork. This is the same precedent we are setting for the Tulsa location. Our goal is to save time and solve problems for our clients while taking care of all their facility maintenance needs."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.