`Building Black: Franchise Pitch Competition' set for Feb. 25 at 36th Street North Event Center

The Tulsa Economic Development Corporation is preparing to hold its first Black History Month event.
The "Building Black: Franchise Pitch Competition" will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 25 at the 36th Street North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th St. North. It is hosted by the Entrepreneurial Development Education Network, a department of the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation that provides education and other resources for local entrepreneurs.
On Feb. 25, about a half dozen entrepreneurs will pitch their businesses to compete for cash prizes and admission into the Franchise Academy, which is set to launch in the spring.
