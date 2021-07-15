Builders, potential buyers gear up for 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes

People hankering for a new home will get a great shopping opportunity this month.

The 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes is being held Saturday through July 25. The annual new home showcase is presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa and sponsored by Samsung and Arvest Bank.

This year’s event will feature nearly 100 homes from more than 50 of the area's top builders and highlight the latest in neighborhood amenities in six featured subdivisions and 11 area cities.

The showcased homes, open daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., range in price from $150,000 to more than $1 million.

"The 2021 Parade of Homes features some of best builders in the state," Connell Curran, a local builder and chairman of the event, said in a statement. "One of the most exciting events of this year Parade are the Twilight Tours, featuring four outstanding neighborhoods.

"It is the only event that allows shoppers to explore and visualize all of the options in new home construction and speak directly with Tulsa’s best builders. Builder representatives are on hand to answer questions at each entered home during event hours. It is a great way to find the builder, neighborhood and home that best suits your lifestyle."