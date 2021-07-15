Builders, potential buyers gear up for 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes

People hankering for a new home will get a great shopping opportunity this month.
The 2021 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes is being held Saturday through July 25. The annual new home showcase is presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa and sponsored by Samsung and Arvest Bank.
This year’s event will feature nearly 100 homes from more than 50 of the area's top builders and highlight the latest in neighborhood amenities in six featured subdivisions and 11 area cities.
The showcased homes, open daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., range in price from $150,000 to more than $1 million.
"The 2021 Parade of Homes features some of best builders in the state," Connell Curran, a local builder and chairman of the event, said in a statement. "One of the most exciting events of this year Parade are the Twilight Tours, featuring four outstanding neighborhoods.
"It is the only event that allows shoppers to explore and visualize all of the options in new home construction and speak directly with Tulsa’s best builders. Builder representatives are on hand to answer questions at each entered home during event hours. It is a great way to find the builder, neighborhood and home that best suits your lifestyle."
More than 50 local building companies are participating in the event. Buyers can explore hundreds of floor plans to view the latest innovations in everything from technology to energy efficiency and home decorating ideas. In addition, all featured builders are members of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa.
2020 was a banner year for the local housing industry.
Housing starts for the area grew 22.8% and recorded the highest total (3,783) since 4,303 starts were posted in 2007, according to a local tracking service.
Area housing starts through May were tracking about 30% higher than last year.
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index — which monitors home-builder confidence in current and future single-family home sales and traffic of potential buyers — slipped to a seasonally adjusted 81 in June. That's down from 83 in April and May and a 12-month high of 90 in November.
A reading above 50 is viewed as positive, but June’s readings were the lowest in 10 months. Confidence is lowest in the Northeast and Midwest, at 73 and 70, respectively, compared to 86 in the West and 85 in the South.