Budding relationship: Actor-cannabis farmer Jim Belushi partners with Tulsa company on chocolate edibles

A Tulsa company is partnering with a cannabis farm owned by television and movie actor Jim Belushi.

Glazed Edibles and Glacier Chocolate will work with Oregon-based Belushi’s Farm to create a new line of full-spectrum, strain-specific, chocolate edibles that will be placed under Belushi’s premium brand Chasing Magic (Jim’s Secret Stash).

The new line of Glazed Edibles, exclusively sold in licensed cannabis dispensaries throughout Oklahoma, is formulated with the same artisanal chocolate used at its sister company, Glacier Chocolate.

"We are ready to chase magic with Jim and get the new line to market," Glacier co-CEO Katie Mabrey said in a statement. "This partnership will help facilitate bringing high-end quality medicinal products to people that need them."

Brother of the late famed actor-comedian John Belushi, Jim Belushi is best known as patriarch of the ABC sitcom "According to Jim," which ran for eight seasons. He also has starred in movies such as "About Last Night" and was a cast member and Saturday Night Live for 33 episodes between 1983 and 1985.

Belushi's farm began with 48 plants during Oregon's medical marijuana program in 2015.