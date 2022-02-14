Brunch restaurant, cocktail bar coming to Jenks

An Edmond-based hospitality group is bringing a brunch restaurant and craft cocktail bar to Jenks.

On Feb. 28 or March 7, Provision Concepts is planning to open Hatch Early Mood Food and Sidecar Barley and Wine Bar at 161 S. Riverfront Drive, just northwest of the Oklahoma Aquarium.

Hatch will operate on the ground floor and Sidecar on the second floor.

Hatch is an urban, from-scratch food concept. Sidebar will offer signature cocktails, small plates and weekly live music.

"We’re excited to bring two of our most popular concepts to Jenks," Jeff Dixon, owner and founder of Provision Concepts, said in a statement.

"Oklahomans love Hatch & Sidecar. We are looking forward to providing our Tulsa and Jenks guests with two convenient new locations featuring classic fan favorites that many in the area have already come to know and love."

Teesa Bittinger is general manager of the new Hatch, which will be open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.