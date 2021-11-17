Broken Arrow to start Young Professionals program

The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be launching a Young Professionals program.

"The mission of our Young Professionals Program is to provide community leadership and a voice to our young professionals thus creating an environment for young professionals to succeed in their current and future endeavors," Jennifer Conway, president and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

Tulsa's Young Professionals (TYPROS) was launched in 2005 as an initiative of the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

"We are excited to bring innovative ideas to our community and keep young professionals in Broken Arrow," Jessica Adamson, chair of the Broken Arrow Young Professionals advisory committee, said in a statement. "We plan to help provide community engagement by hosting volunteering opportunities within the community. The Young Professionals want to give the community opportunities to learn, grow and expand by providing education and engagement within the city of Broken Arrow."

