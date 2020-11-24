Broken Arrow to hold Wine Walk Dec. 3

BROKEN ARROW — The Broken Arrow Chamber is gearing up for its annual Wine Walk on Dec. 3 from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

The event includes 9 wine tasting stops and multiple food tasting spots throughout the Rose District.

“This event is a great way to have some fun with friends and taste new wines while supporting our Rose District stores and restaurants” said Jennifer Conway, president and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber and EDC.

The single ticket price for the Wine Walk is $35. This year, organizers have added a new ticket option, called "The Girls Pack" that includes four tickets and VIP packet pickup.

“In an effort to support all of our merchants, we are encouraging a safe event this year by including hand sanitizer and a custom branded Wine Walk face mask in each swag bag," she said.

"We want everyone to participate comfortably but also know how important it is to support our local business owners during this time.” Conway said.

“We feel that this event is an important yearly event for our local businesses and are looking forward to putting these extra measures in place in order to continue the tradition of the Wine Walk.”

