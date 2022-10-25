Broken Arrow to get second ALDI store next month

Discount grocery chain ALDI is bringing a new store to Broken Arrow next month.

The Illinois-based retailer will open the new store at 9 a.m. Nov. 3 at 525 W. Tucson St., at the southeast corner of East 121st Street and Elm Place (161st East Avenue).

A ribbon cutting is set for 8:50 a.m. that day, and regular store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The Broken Arrow location is part of the company's plan to open 150 new stores and become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of the year. The other Broken Arrow venue is at 2400 W. Kenosha St.

"Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running," Skyler Jones, Olathe (Kansas) regional vice president for ALDI, said in a statement. "We have served this community for 20 years and are excited to continue to offer Broken Arrow residents an affordable way of shopping."

Designed for simplicity and efficiency, ALDI typically builds stores averaging about 12,000 square feet. Stores also feature open ceilings and natural lighting and are built with environmentally friendly materials.

Founded by the Albrecht family and headquartered in Batavia, Ill., the first ALDI store opened in 1961 in Germany. Recognized as one of America's Best Large employers by Forbes six times in the past seven years, the chain now has more than 2,200 stores in 38 states.

The company's new store will be the 10th in the Tulsa metro.

At the new Broken Arrow location on Nov. 3, the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of ALDI Fan Favorites products and a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers also can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

