Broken Arrow single-family residential development gets under way

Officials broke ground Tuesday on a residential development in Broken Arrow.
The Rose Quarter will encompass six, single-family row homes at East Elgin and East First streets. The residences will range from 1,866 square feet to 2,100 square feet, and each will be two stories with three bedrooms, two and one-half baths and a two-car garage in the rear.
Alicia Lowery and Patrick Ndouniama are heading the project, which will be developed, constructed and marketed by the Donnell Companies.
Engineering is by JR Donelson, Inc. The architect is Bainbridge Design Group and the lender is Prosperity Bank.
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.