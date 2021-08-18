 Skip to main content
Broken Arrow single-family residential development gets under way
The Rose Quarter will encompass six, single-family row homes at East Elgin and East First streets. The residences will range from 1,866 square feet to 2,100 square feet, and each will be two stories with three bedrooms, two and one-half baths and a two-car garage in the rear.

Officials broke ground Tuesday on a residential development in Broken Arrow.

Alicia Lowery and Patrick Ndouniama are heading the project, which will be developed, constructed and marketed by the Donnell Companies.

Engineering is by JR Donelson, Inc. The architect is Bainbridge Design Group and the lender is Prosperity Bank.

