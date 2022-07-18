Broken Arrow plans to help displaced Baker Hughes workers through Career and Workforce Center

Broken Arrow officials said Monday they will work with Baker Hughes employees who apparently will be displaced by the company's planned closure of its Broken Arrow facility in 2023.

About 170 people work at the facility at 3000 N. Hemlock Circle, just south of the Broken Arrow Expressway west of 145th East Avenue, Baker Hughes spokeswoman Adrienne Lynch wrote in an email. No date was provided for the closure.

Serving oil and gas industries worldwide, Baker Hughes provides oil field products and services, engaging in surface logging, drilling, pipeline operations, petroleum engineering and fertilizer solutions as well as gas turbines, valves, actuators, pumps, flow meters, generators, and motors.

“We are thankful for the investment Baker Hughes made in our community on every level," Jennifer Conway, president and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber and Economic Development Corporation, said in a statement.

"They were incredible partners with the City of Broken Arrow, the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation and our many education institutions. We are very sad to see them go but understand the many difficult decisions companies face to adapt and respond to their customers.

"It is very unfortunate, but with the strong growth of Broken Arrow’s other manufacturers, the employees of Baker Hughes, at all levels, will not have a challenge finding positions to continue their work. We already have had local employers reach out and ask to be connected with Baker Hughes as they have positions that need to be filled immediately.

The BAEDC plans to assist Baker Hughes employees through Work In BA Career & Workforce Center, which is located at the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce. The center provides workforce intake, assessments, career counseling and referrals and assists displaced workers, connecting them in person and online with businesses in the community.