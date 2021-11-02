Broken Arrow McDonald's GM gets prestigious global leadership award

The general manager of a Broken Arrow McDonald's has received the Ray Kroc Award, which is given to the top 1% of the company's restaurant managers globally.
Abner Mejia, employed at the McDonald's at 1250 E. Albany St., is among only 345 people in the world to be recognized in such a way.
Named after the McDonald's founder, the Ray Kroc award recognizes managers' hard work, dedication and commitment to McDonald's, its customers and the community.
The honor was established in 1999 to single out managers across the United States. It grew to encompass the the Asia/Pacific area in 2010, Europe in 2013 and the globe in 2016.
To date, close to 4,000 managers have received the award.
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.