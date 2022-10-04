 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broken Arrow leaders show appreciation for local economy with 'Business Blitz'

  •

The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation (BAEDC) will show their appreciation for local businesses during their second annual BA Business Blitz, which runs through Oct. 14.

The Blitz, a collaborative effort among the BAEDC Broken Arrow Chamber, and the City of Broken Arrow, is an extension of business retention and expansion efforts by the EDC and city.

"Our staff and city council are excited about joining with the Chamber and EDC in this effort," Jennifer Rush, the city's economic development manager, said in a statement. "These visits will help us make more informed decisions on how we can assist in serving our businesses."

If a business wants to ensure a visit from city, it is encouraged to call the BAEDC at 918-215-3862.

