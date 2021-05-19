Broken Arrow job fair open until 1 p.m. today features some top area employers

BROKEN ARROW — Area employers from the health care, manufacturing, retail and hospitality sectors will participate in the Work in BA Career and Job Fair on Wednesday.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central on Main Ballroom, 210 N. Main St.
Employers are hiring for management and manufacturing positions and entry level jobs in retail and hospitality.
“Our goal is to stimulate the local economy by connecting local employers with Broken Arrow residents,” Darla Heller, vice president of economic development, said in a statement.
“So many companies are struggling to find the talent they need to address growth and demand we are experiencing in the recovery period. In Broken Arrow, we are committed to creating connections between employers and prospective employees during these challenging times.”
Made possible by contributions and support from the city of Broken Arrow and Tulsa County, the Work in BA Career Center is operated by the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation.
Wednesday’s event comes as state officials this week announced an end to the $300 additional federal aid in unemployment and a $1,200 incentive for certain individuals who get off unemployment and go back to work.
Federal benefits will end June 26, said Gov. Kevin Stitt, adding that the additional $300 in federal unemployment aid has acted as a disincentive for the unemployed to find a job.
About 90,000 people were getting the additional $300 a week, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said. Money to pay for the $1,200 incentive is coming from the federal American Rescue Plan, Stitt said.
Attendees at the Broken Arrow event are encouraged to bring a resume and dress in professional attire.
“It is important for job seekers to take the time to research companies and job openings they are applying to and follow up with them after the career fair,” Workforce Development Manager Amber Smith said in a statement.
Participating employers and community partners include NSU-BA, Security Bank, Staples, DA/Pro Rubber, Ascension St. John, Avantive Solutions, Hilton Garden Inn, MicahTek, Clarion Hotel, Golden Rule Industries, Oxford Health, Stand-By-Personnel, Gatesway Foundation, Cherokee Nation Home Health, Right at Home, Brookdale Cedar Ridge, Panera Bread, Trinity Employment Specialists, Elara Caring, Saint Simeon’s, Forest Hills Assisted and Independent Living, Bass Pro Shop, Spectrum Paint and UniFirst.
Tulsa Tech is the presenting sponsor and Broken Arrow Public Schools the host sponsor. Gold sponsor is Manpower and silver sponsors are Brookdale Senior Living, Franciscan Villa, PACCAR Winch, Milo’s Tea and Solar Turbines.
