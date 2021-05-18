Broken Arrow job fair on Wednesday to feature some top area employers

BROKEN ARROW — Area employers from the healthcare, manufacturing, retail and hospitality sectors will participate in the Work in BA Career and Job Fair on Wednesday.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central on Main Ballroom, 210 N. Main St.

Employers are hiring for management and manufacturing positions and entry level jobs in retail and hospitality.

"Our goal is to stimulate the local economy by connecting local employers with Broken Arrow residents," Darla Heller, vice president of economic development, said in a statement.

"So many companies are struggling to find the talent they need to address growth and demand we are experiencing in the recovery period. In Broken Arrow, we are committed to creating connections between employers and prospective employees during these challenging times."

Made possible by contributions and support from the city of Broken Arrow and Tulsa County, the Work in BA Career Center is operated by the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation.

Wednesday's event comes as state officials this week announced an end to the $300 additional federal aid in unemployment and a $1,200 incentive for certain individuals who get off unemployment and go back to work.