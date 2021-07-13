Broken Arrow getting new movie theater, according to New Orleans Square social media post

From Staff Reports
A new movie theater is coming to New Orleans Square in Broken Arrow, according to a Facebook post by the retail center.
"BREAKING NEWS‼ Coming soon to New Orleans Square, A MOVIE THEATER!, the post read." New management for the New Orleans Square movie theatre projects a September opening date. Stay tuned for more details!"
The theater is expected to open in September, officials said.
