Broken Arrow getting new movie theater, according to New Orleans Square social media post

A new movie theater is coming to New Orleans Square in Broken Arrow, according to a Facebook post by the retail center.

"BREAKING NEWS‼ Coming soon to New Orleans Square, A MOVIE THEATER!, the post read." New management for the New Orleans Square movie theatre projects a September opening date. Stay tuned for more details!"

The theater is expected to open in September, officials said.

