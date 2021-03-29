Broken Arrow eyes 90 acres for 'Innovation District' initiative

Four years ago, the city of Broken Arrow and collaborators announced an initiative called the "Innovation District," which they say will merge high-tech manufacturing, housing and education.

Monday, they honed in on a site.

It is tentatively planned on 90 acres between Aspen and Olive and south of Florence (111th Street). The property is to be located in the TIF District the city looks to form as part of a project for OakTrust Development.

The news was part of a Monday news conference that unveiled a $40 million mixed-used development by OakTrust.

Under the direction of the Broken Arrow City Council, the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation (BAEDC) has been laying the foundation for the Innovation District since voters approved infrastructure improvements in the 2018 general obligation bond.

"It’s going to be something that will bring, I believe, national and international corporations to Broken Arrow and spur innovation," BA Mayor Craig Thurmond said in a statement. "It's the one of biggest things we’ve ever done."