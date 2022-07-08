Broken Arrow economic development group launches multi-year plan

The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation unveiled its strategic plan and capital campaign, Amplify Broken Arrow, on Thursday at The Club at Forest Ridge.

The initiative focuses on six pillars: talent attraction; workforce development; business attraction, retention and expansion; development of the Innovation District; and the entrepreneurship ecosystem and investor relations.

“Amplify BA will provide the foundation to expand multi-year strategic economic development initiatives to create jobs, attract, retain, and expand business, develop our future workforce, foster entrepreneurship and support a growing thriving innovative future for our city,” Jennifer Jezek, BAEDC board chair, said in a statement.

“Through Amplify BA’s collaborative public-private economic development partnership with the City of Broken Arrow, the Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation, private investors and other regional and tribal nation partners, our community will be positioned for continued growth and prosperity.”

The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation is an independent organization that serves as a partnership between the Broken Arrow business community, city government and public schools.

“The City of Broken Arrow has what companies need in order to grow and thrive,” Jennifer Conway, president and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and BAEDC, said in a statement.

“Focusing on these key strategies will assist in the creation of 1,000 direct jobs across targeted industry sectors and will lead to the creation of 1,148 additional indirect jobs. After five years, this could result in 2,148 new jobs and generate a total annual payroll of over $129 million dollars.”

Other goals of the plan include attracting five primary-job employers to the city; launching five entrepreneur-focused programs and assisting 600 companies in expansion, workforce training attraction and data support services.

The group also wants to ensure that the Innovation District is shovel-ready by 2026. The 90-acre site will be a mixed-use development featuring residential, commercial and educational components focusing on high-paying career opportunities.

