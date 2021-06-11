Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation adds new manager

The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation has named an economic development manager.
Vincent Snelling will be responsible for marketing, research and small business development, as well as economic development projects.
"Vince is a great addition to our team," Darla Heller, senior vice president of economic development for the BAEDC, said in a statement. "He has so many connections in the community and is very passionate about seeing the community move forward."
Snelling will replace Michelle Ondak, who took a job with the state of Oklahoma.
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.