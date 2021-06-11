 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation adds new manager
0 Comments

Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation adds new manager

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation has named an economic development manager.

Vincent Snelling will be responsible for marketing, research and small business development, as well as economic development projects.

"Vince is a great addition to our team," Darla Heller, senior vice president of economic development for the BAEDC, said in a statement. "He has so many connections in the community and is very passionate about seeing the community move forward."

Snelling will replace Michelle Ondak, who took a job with the state of Oklahoma.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should know your parents' retirement plans

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News