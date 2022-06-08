 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broken Arrow chamber links businesses with mobile app

Downtown Broken Arrow (copy)

Downtown Broken Arrow is pictured on Feb. 14.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce has announced a partnership with a business-forward mobile app.

Community Pass, an app founded by Billy and Shannon Paul, enables consumers to find special offers at local businesses for a monthly subscription of $5.

A portion of the subscription is donated to community organizations and charities.

"The Chamber was eager to partner with Community Pass because of the impact it could have on our members," Jennifer Conway, president and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, said in a statement.

"Marketing is often an expense some businesses can’t afford, so being able to put offers on this mobile platform for free is a great benefit to drive customers to them."

Consumers seeking more information can visit mycommunitypass.com.

Retailers amass $45B in extra inventory

