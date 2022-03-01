Broken Arrow business lauded for 25-year tenure

A Broken Arrow-based company on Tuesday celebrated 25 years service.

Air Hygiene provides emissions testing services for combustion turbines and engines and natural gas-fired combustion turbine generators.

Brothers Quinn A. Bierman and R. Swanson Bierman founded the company in 1997 in a 400-square-foot bedroom and garage.

"When we were looking for land to build our headquarters, we were lucky to find the space in Broken Arrow," Swanson Bierman, vice president of Air Hygiene International, LLC, said in a statement. "We needed large city amenities to facilitate growth in our business but wanted to stay true to our upbringing of small-town life. Broken Arrow had exactly what we were looking for."

Over its tenure, Air Hygiene has employed more than 70 people and added eight regional offices. It services clients internationally.

"We are proud to have a company like Air Hygiene in Broken Arrow," Jennifer Conway, president and CEO of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. "They provide quality employment opportunities and invest in our community through programs such as Leadership Broken Arrow. By hosting classes and telling their story of growth and entrepreneurship they provide encouragement to Broken Arrow’s next generation of leaders."

