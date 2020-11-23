Broken Arrow aerospace company announces more than 80 new jobs

The new jobs will support that work.

The company plans to hire electrical and mechanical engineering positions with wages ranging from $60,000 for entry level to $100,000-plus for more senior positions, said Michelle Ondak, economic development director of marketing and research for the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce.

CymSTAR on its website said that since its establishment in 2003, it has developed and delivered more than 900 new training devices or training device modifications on more than 125 military contracts.

“Given the trying times we are facing makes this announcement even more important for Broken Arrow and our region," said Darla Heller, vice president of economic development for the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce.

"We are excited to assist CymSTAR in identifying the necessary talent to continue the upward trajectory of this company and our community,” she said.

Marticello said "Oklahoma has been great for CymSTAR" and that the company has benefited from the OCAST (Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology) intern program that allows them to tap into talent at the sophomore and junior level and transition those interns into full-time employees.