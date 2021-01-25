Bridenstine hired as senior adviser for state private equity firm that invests in aerospace, defense and intelligence

Jim Bridenstine, former administrator for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), has joined an Oklahoma City-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in aerospace, defense and intelligence.

Bridenstine, whose NASA resignation took effect last week, will be a full-time senior adviser for Acorn Growth Companies.

"Jim’s wealth of knowledge in the space, military, aerospace and engineering sectors will be invaluable to Acorn and its portfolio companies as we continue our mission to invest in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility, protect national interests and develop next-generation intelligence capability," Rick Nagel, managing partner of Acorn, said in a statement.

"He will play a key role in our efforts to deploy capital from our newest investment vehicle, Acorn Aerospace & Defense Fund V.

"Administrator Bridenstine will be returning to Tulsa, Oklahoma, as we expand our footprint in one of the top seven aerospace regional super-clusters in the world."

As administrator, Bridenstine led NASA in advancing America’s aeronautics, science and space exploration objectives.

