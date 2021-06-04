 Skip to main content
Breeze Airways starts nonstop service Friday from Tulsa International Airport
Breeze Airways starts nonstop service Friday from Tulsa International Airport

Breeze Airways on Friday launched service from Tulsa International Airport with a nonstop flight to Tampa, Fla.

Tampa is one of three new destinations that Breeze will serve from Tulsa, with nonstop service to New Orleans and San Antonio beginning July 15. All three markets will be served year-round, and to celebrate, the airline is extending its $39 fare offering to customers on the Breeze app or at www.flybreeze.com.

Tulsa is the fifth of the initial sixteen cities in the Breeze route network. Breeze is the fifth airline founded by aviation pioneer, David Neeleman, who previously started JetBlue Airways, WestJet, Azul, and Morris Air. The airline will be the seventh currently serving the Tulsa market.

