Breeze Airways starts maiden nonstop flight from Tulsa to Nashville, Tenn.

Breeze Airways launched its nonstop service from Tulsa International Airport (TUL) to Nashville, Tennessee.

Departure was set for 5:30 p.m.

The new route will operate June-August and October-December, twice per week. Nashville is the second route served by Breeze from Tulsa International Airport, along with its nonstop to Tampa, which began in June 2021.

Breeze is the only airline at TUL to offer a nonstop flight to Nashville.

"We are excited for Tulsans to be able to get to Nashville nonstop and explore all the city has to offer," Andrew Pierini, chief commercial officer at TUL, said in a statement. "Thank you to our partners at Breeze who saw the strong initial bookings on the new route and have already extended the route’s seasonality through the end of 2022."

Originally, the flight was slated to be summer seasonal, (June-August); however, Breeze extended the seasonality and it will also run October-December at two times a week — Thursdays and Sundays — while taking a break for the month of September.

Branded as the new “Seriously Nice” U.S. carrier, Breeze Airways will operate Embraer 190 aircraft for this route in June, but plans to transition to the new A220 the first week of July.

Guests may choose from fares that include "Nice" seats, or "Nicer" seats with extra legroom. All Embraer aircraft will be a two-by-two seat configuration, so there are no middle seats. The A220s will include a premium cabin, called ‘Nicest’ seating, in a two-by-two configuration at the front of the plane. The remainder of the aircraft will feature a two-by-three seat configuration.

David Neeleman, Founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, said, “There are a significant number of unserved markets from Tulsa that will provide us with many years of growth opportunities. And we're thrilled to be able to give Tulsa residents nonstop service so they can get where they want to go twice as fast for half the cost.”

