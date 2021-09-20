Breeze Airways restarts operations in hurricane-ravaged New Orleans, announces free travel for helpers

Salt Lake City-based Breeze Airways resumed flight operations in New Orleans on Monday, restoring nonstop flights connecting the city to nine destinations across the South and Midwest.

It also announced that is donating travel up to $1 million — or around 10,000 roundtrip tickets — to first responders, Louisiana residents and others who can help the city rebuild.

"Breeze is the most recent carrier to add service New Orleans, only starting in July this year," David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, said in a statement. "But our love runs deep for the Big Easy and we’re committed to helping anyway we can.”

Breeze flies to New Orleans from Tulsa, Oklahoma City; Akron/Canton, Ohio; Bentonville/Fayetteville, Arkansas; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; and Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia.

Residents from these cities willing to travel to New Orleans to volunteer, help family and friends or contribute in other ways to rebuild New Orleans may also apply.

To qualify for the 10,000 BreezePoints (a value of $100 and the equivalent of one roundtrip), applicants must create a guest account at www.flybreeze.com for the person seeking to travel and fill out a short application, using the email address associated with the Guest account.