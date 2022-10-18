Breeze Airways bringing nonstop flight from Tulsa to Orlando

Breeze Airways is offering new nonstop service from Tulsa International Airport to Orlando (Florida) International Airport.

The low-fare airline based in Salt Lake City will begin flights to Orlando International (location identifier MCO) on March 1, offering introductory fares as low as $39. The airline also is bringing a new one-stop flight from Tulsa to Charleston, South Carolina.

Breeze Airways currently serves Hartford, Connecticut, and Nashville, Tennessee, from Tulsa.

"We are excited to see Breeze's continued growth in Tulsa with their new nonstop service to Orlando," Andrew Pierini, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Tulsa International Airport, said in a statement. "Tulsans will now have a convenient nonstop to Orlando International Airport with same-plane service continuing on to Charleston."

Orlando International Airport was last served from Tulsa by Frontier Airlines from 2018-2019 (summer seasonal). Southwest Airlines also served the Florida destination Saturdays only for three months in 2018, Pierini said.

Allegiant Air has year-round service to Orlando's secondary commercial airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB), and has served the TUL-SFB market since 2014

"We always look forward to providing more convenient and affordable service for our guests in Tulsa, and these new routes have a lot to offer," Tom Doxey, president of Breeze Airways, said in a statement. "Orlando is one of the country’s most popular family-friendly destinations while Charleston was recently named the best city in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure readers."

Breeze Airways customers may choose from three price bundles: "Nice," "Nicer" and "Nicest." Nice and Nicer bundles are across Breeze’s fleet of Embraer 195 e-jets and Airbus A220s, and Nicest is available only on the A220s.

Guests also may choose a Nice or Nicer bundle and add a premium seat, as well. Breeze has ordered 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more.

