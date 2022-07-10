Boutique hotel The Brut unveils scenic restaurant/bar addition

Local developers are leading a $12 million project transforming the former Boulder Plaza Apartments and River Parks Lofts, 1840 S. Boulder Ave., into the Brut Hotel and Soma Rooftop Kitchen + bar.
Soma Rooftop Kitchen + bar will occupy the glass-enclosed ninth floor of The Brut, an 82-unit boutique hotel at 1840 S. Boulder Ave.
The transformation remains underway at 1840 S. Boulder Ave. The name for the boutique hotel, The Brut, is derived from the building’s Brutalist architecture, a style that emerged during the 1950s in the United Kingdom as one of the reconstruction projects of the post-war era.
An artist’s rendering shows plans for The Brut hotel’s ninth-floor eatery, Soma Rooftop Kitchen+ Bar.
Granola, yogurt and fresh fruit will be among the dishes offered at Soma Rooftop Kitchen + Bar at The Brut hotel, scheduled to open in November.
Developers of The Brut hotel have branded its eatery Soma Rooftop Kitchen + bar, whose menu is being created with the help of Chimera Cafe owner Rob Stuart.
Outside The Brut hotel at 1840 S. Boulder Ave. will be a spa and a 1950s-style pool with a lounge and cabana. About 3,000 square feet of lawn space will be available for games and events.
A project to transform the property at 1840 S. Boulder Ave. in Tulsa remains underway on July 7.
The building at 1840 South Boulder Ave. is being transformed into the Brut Hotel and Soma Rooftop Kitchen and Bar Thursday, July 7, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
A new downtown hotel development has branded its high-level exclamation mark.
Soma Rooftop Kitchen + bar will occupy the glass-enclosed ninth floor of The Brut, an 82-unit boutique hotel under construction at 1840 S. Boulder Ave., said Kimberly Honea, vice president of hospitality and development for Sharp Development.
Locally based Sharp is developing the roughly $12 million project, a conversion of the former Boulder Plaza Apartments and River Parks Lofts, with ownership partner Wolf Group Properties.
“It (Soma) is Greek for body,” Honea said. “We’re trying to do a wellness focus, which seems to fit, along with the four-letter consistency with Brut.”
“He is helping us open it and teaching the chefs,” she said. “He is the inspiration but we are the actually owners. He is overseeing everything.”
U.S. fare will be offered with spice and flare from Central America, Honea said. Local coffee roaster Lioness will be the masters behind the cafe, and the lounge will offer cocktails wines and local beers.
Events to be held on the south side of the rooftop will include yoga classes, live concerts and fashion and art shows.
The 3,000-square-foot Soma will be framed at the nearby Abundant Life building before being lifted by crane to the top of the building, Honea said. The restaurant is projected to feature 120 seats and the bar about a dozen.
Outside the hotel will be a spa and a 1950s-style pool with a lounge and cabana. About 3,000 square feet of lawn space will be available for games and events.
Completion of The Brut is scheduled for November.
The Brut’s name is derived from the building’s Brutalist architecture, a style that emerged during the 1950s in the United Kingdom as one of the reconstruction projects of the post-war era.
Brutalist buildings are characterized by minimalist constructions that highlight the bare building materials and structural elements over decorative design.
David Sharp, founder of Sharp Development, has been building in Tulsa for decades. He recently was chosen to develop and construct a Route 66 mixed-use development on two acres of city-owned land at the intersection of Southwest Boulevard and Riverside Drive. That project includes a multi-story classic car vending machine.
