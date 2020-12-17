Boomtown Tees in Blue Dome District passes baton to new owners

A Tulsa small-business tradition is being revived under new ownership.

Local entrepreneurs Michelle Cozzaglio and her husband, Tony, have taken over Boomtown Tees at 114A S. Elgin Ave. The graphic T-shirt and souvenir store, which had been closed since the Oklahoma onset of COVID-19 in March, reopened in early December.

The Cozzaglios also own a Boulevard Trash, a local record and clothing/accessories store and Tulsa-based Oddities and Curiosities Expo, which travels the country.

They had been printing through Boomtown and has known its previous owner, Joann Frizzell, for years.

"Just because we're kind of within the business, she thought of us and she's looking to retire," Michelle said. "We figured it was a great business to get into for us."

"We're going to carry on that Tulsa and Oklahoma and Route 66 style of store. We're also going to take over all of her custom accounts and focus heavily on custom orders around Tulsa."

Blake Ewing, a former Tulsa city councilor, started Boomtown Tees about a decade ago. Its memorabilia is derived from themes and icons unique to the town and area.