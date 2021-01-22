Bonuses coming for national Sun & Ski Sports employees

Houston-based Sun & Ski Sports has announced bonuses for its employees who have braved the COVID-19 pandemic.
All currently employed full-time and part-time workers for the specialty outdoor retailer who were employed with the company in 2020 will receive bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,500 in recognition for their efforts during the public health crisis.
The chain's Tulsa location is in Woodland Hills Village, 6808 S. Memorial Drive. It also has stores in Oklahoma City and Norman.
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.