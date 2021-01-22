 Skip to main content
Bonuses coming for national Sun & Ski Sports employees

Bonuses coming for national Sun & Ski Sports employees

The chain's Tulsa location is in Woodland Hills Village, 6808 S. Memorial Drive. It also has stores in Oklahoma City and Norman.

Houston-based Sun & Ski Sports has announced bonuses for its employees who have braved the COVID-19 pandemic.

All currently employed full-time and part-time workers for the specialty outdoor retailer who were employed with the company in 2020 will receive bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,500 in recognition for their efforts during the public health crisis.

