BOK Financial's Opportunity Banking Account certified as meeting Bank On National Account Standards

BOK Financial's Opportunity Banking account offering has been officially certified by the National Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund) as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards (2021-2022).

Co-created by consumer advocates, leading national nonprofit organizations, civic leaders and other financial institutions, the national safe account standards designate both core and strongly recommended features that ensure low cost, high functionality and consumer safety.

Key features of them include a monthly cost of only $5, no overdraft or non-sufficient fund fees, the ability to pay bills and make purchases, digital banking, access to an extensive ATM network and federal deposit insurance. Opportunity Banking is available in every BOK Financial, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas and Bank of Albuquerque banking center or online.