BOK Financial's chief financial officer to retire in March

BOK Financial's chief financial officer is retiring.

Steven Nell will step down, effective March 31, after 30 years with the Tulsa-based company and more than 20 years as CFO. He will be succeeded by Chief Risk Officer Marty Grunst.

"Steven’s expertise and stewardship have been important to BOK Financial’s growth during his tenure with the company," Stacy Kymes, president and chief executive officer of BOKF, said in a statement.

"We are tremendously grateful to Steven for his contributions to our company, but this transition is made easier by Marty’s considerable financial management experience, as well as his strategic and operational savvy. He will be a tremendous asset as we navigate a complex operating environment."

Grunst has been with the company since 2009, initially as treasurer and most recently serving in his current capacity. Mindy Mahaney, currently chief operating officer for wealth management, will replace Grunst as CRO.

