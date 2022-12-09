 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOK Financial selects person to operate wealth management division

BOK Financial has named a new chief operations and administrative officer for its wealth management division, effective April 1.

Carrie Clasen Porter will succeed Mindy Mahaney, who will become chief risk officer.

