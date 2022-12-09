BOK Financial selects person to operate wealth management division

BOK Financial has named a new chief operations and administrative officer for its wealth management division, effective April 1.
Carrie Clasen Porter will succeed Mindy Mahaney, who will become chief risk officer.
Knight, one of only 48 nominated, was chosen to represent the Oklahoma Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition coming to Dallas in January.
A Chicago-based company will build the 23,000 feet of rail, expected to be mostly completed by the end of 2023.
Among the budgets increased is one for the company's Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.
Honoree Edna Martinson is co-founder of Boddle Learning.
The event is designed to educate Tulsa-area business leaders of economic indicators that could impact business performance in the year ahead.
The event is sponsored by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation and hosted by Build in Tulsa.
The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity approved a development/financing assistance agreement with Scheels.
After all the facilities are online by the end of 2025, an average residential customer would see an estimated initial monthly bill increase of $3.48 (2.6%).
The event in June will result in roughly a $3.36 million economic impact for the city, Tulsa's deputy mayor said.
