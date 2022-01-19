BOK Financial reports 42% increase in 2021 earnings

Tulsa-based BOK Financial on Wednesday reported 2021 earnings that grew 42% over the previous year.

Net income for BOK was $618 million, or $8.95 per diluted share, in 2021 compared to $435 million, or $6.19 per diluted share, in 2020.

"Our record earnings in 2021 are a testament to our diversified business model focused on revenue growth from long-term commitments and investments," Stacy Kymes, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"It also reflects extraordinary dedication from our employees serving our clients in all areas of our business in a very difficult environment. While there were facets to our financial performance in 2021 that are non-recurring, the business activities that created those opportunistic gains are core to our franchise."

BOK's fourth-quarter earnings for '21 were $117.3 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to $154.2 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, during the same quarter the previous year.

"As I look forward, I am excited about BOK Financial's prospects for 2022," Kymes said.

"We believe we have turned the corner on loan growth, our overall asset quality is better than pre-pandemic, we have strong fundamental growth in assets under management in our Wealth Management business, and we are well positioned for a rising rate environment. Based on our history during the last rising rate cycle, we believe that we can deliver net interest revenue growth that will perform exceptionally well in the regional bank space."

