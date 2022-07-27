BOK Financial posts second-quarter earnings of $132.8 million

Tulsa-based BOK Financial reported second-quarter earnings of $132.8 million, or $1.96 per diluted share.

That represented a 20% dip from the same period a year ago, when the company reported a net income of $166.4 million or $2.40 per diluted share.

"The quarter represented strong earnings performance from across the company, demonstrating both our diversity and breadth," Stacy Kymes, president and CEO, said in a statement. "Loans are on a pace to exceed a 10% growth rate for the year, excluding the PPP program. While loan growth was exceptional, new loan commitments for the quarter grew at an even faster pace and broadly across our business region.

"Our net interest margin improved from the mix of earning assets and a balance sheet structure that is currently positioned to benefit from rising rates. Our trading businesses rebounded from the volatile first quarter. We had a strong quarter in commodity hedging and syndication activity as our market share in the energy space continues to expand …"