BOK Financial posts net income of $146.1 million in first quarter

BOK Financial Corp. this week reported first-quarter earnings of $146.1 million, or $2.10 per diluted share.

The Tulsa-based regional banking operator posted earnings of $62.1 million, or 88 cents per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.

“Not since the energy downturn in 2016 have we had an opportunity to demonstrate how valuable our organization’s differentiated credit culture is to shareholder outcomes,” BOKF CEO and President Steven G. Bradshaw said in a statement.

“Exceptional credit outcomes coupled with improving economic metrics led us to release $25 million in reserves in the quarter. This is a testament not only to how well we’ve managed the ongoing crisis, but more importantly, our ability to remain disciplined with credit decisions in more favorable parts of the cycle.”

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.