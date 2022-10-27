 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOK Financial nets about $157M in third quarter

BOK financial reported third-quarter earnings of $156.5 million, or $2.32 per diluted share.

That compared to a net income of $188.3 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, for the same quarter a year ago.

"The third quarter was another very strong quarter as we sustain our momentum around top-line revenue growth," Stacy Kymes, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "I am proud to see the hard work of our team show up in consistent loan growth, net interest margin improvement and non-interest revenue growth while our efficiency ratio has moved well below 60 percent.

"Although our asset quality trends remain unsustainably good, we added to our loan loss reserves this quarter in recognition of the loan growth and less certain economic forecast. While the longer-term economic outlook is less certain, we remain optimistic about our ability to grow earnings from current levels in the near-term."

BOK Financial is a $44 billion regional financial services company with $95 billion in assets under management and administration.

