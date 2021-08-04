BOK Financial names Stacy Kymes successor to retiring President and CEO Steven Bradshaw

Tulsa-based BOK Financial Corporation on Wednesday named Stacy Kymes president and chief executive officer upon the March 31 retirement of Steven G. Bradshaw.

Kymes also has also been appointed to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Kymes, who has been with the company for 25 years, has served in various roles with the company, including chief auditor, director of mergers and acquisitions and chief credit officer. In his current role as chief operating officer, he leads BOKF’s revenue-generating business lines including specialized banking, regional and commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management.

"Stacy has had deep and varied experience with the company’s lines of business and supporting functions during his career," George B. Kaiser, BOK Financial Corporation board chair, said in a statement. "He has proved able to understand each new responsibility quickly and respond creatively to problems or opportunities.

"Through my board duties, I have observed his management style, judgment and diligence over the past 10-plus years, which gives me great confidence that he will serve our company well as CEO.