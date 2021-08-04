BOK Financial names Stacy Kymes successor to retiring President and CEO Steven Bradshaw

Tulsa-based BOK Financial Corporation on Wednesday named Stacy Kymes president and chief executive officer upon the March 31 retirement of Steven G. Bradshaw.
Kymes also has also been appointed to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.
Kymes, who has been with the company for 25 years, has served in various roles with the company, including chief auditor, director of mergers and acquisitions and chief credit officer. In his current role as chief operating officer, he leads BOKF’s revenue-generating business lines including specialized banking, regional and commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management.
"Stacy has had deep and varied experience with the company’s lines of business and supporting functions during his career," George B. Kaiser, BOK Financial Corporation board chair, said in a statement. "He has proved able to understand each new responsibility quickly and respond creatively to problems or opportunities.
"Through my board duties, I have observed his management style, judgment and diligence over the past 10-plus years, which gives me great confidence that he will serve our company well as CEO.
"The rest of the board joins me in the expectation that Stacy — and the rest of the leadership team — will continue our company’s solid financial performance and commitment to serving our clients and communities."
Bradshaw joined the regional financial services company in 1991 after selling his wholly owned retail brokerage business to BOK Financial. He held numerous leadership positions at the company before being named the company’s chief executive in 2014.
"Stacy Kymes is extremely well prepared to assume the role of CEO, and I am confident that the company will thrive under his leadership," Bradshaw said in a statement.
"Stacy has the full support of our cohesive executive team and his breadth of company experience will allow him to be a strong leader for BOK Financial."
Before joining the company, Kymes was a senior auditor with KPMG US. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
"I am excited to step into this role to lead a strong team that is well positioned to take advantage of an improving economy and new growth opportunities," Kymes said in a statement.
"I am also humbled to be a part of a strong legacy of leadership that began with George and Stan Lybarger and has continued through Steve’s tenure marked by our earnings growth and strong culture."
