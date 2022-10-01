BOK Financial names head of commercial banking line

BOK Financial has named an executive director for its commercial banking line.

He is David Jeter, who will handle owner-managed companies and nonprofits with $5 million to $50 million in revenue. He replaces Mark Wade, who recently was promoted to chief executive officer of the BOKF-affiliated Bank of Texas.

"BOK Financial has always been, and will continue to be, committed to banking privately held, owner-driven business," Wade said in a statement. "Our Commercial Banking line of business represents a significant growth opportunity across our entire eight-state footprint. With his extensive industry expertise and passion for strategic growth, David is a perfect fit to carry this torch."

Jeter has spent 18 years with the company. Most recently, he served as chief strategy and operations officer for the commercial banking line, where he was responsible for product development, credit underwriting and approval, technology deployment and charting the strategic vision for commercial banking.