 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOK Financial ends 2020 on `high note' with fourth-quarter earnings up nearly 40%

BOK Financial ends 2020 on `high note' with fourth-quarter earnings up nearly 40%

{{featured_button_text}}
BOK Financial
Tulsa World file

Tulsa-based BOK Financial on Wednesday reported a 39.8% increase in fourth-quarter earnings.

It posted net income of $154.2 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, compared to $110.3 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For 2020, BOK reported earnings of $435 million, or $6.19 per diluted share, compared to $500.8 million or $7.03 per diluted share for 2019. That represented about a 13% decrease.

"Despite the macroeconomic challenges in the first half of the year, BOK Financial ended 2020 on a high note," BOK President and Chief Executive Officer Steven G. Bradshaw, said in a statement. "The fourth quarter was the second-consecutive, record earnings quarter for the company, and ultimately culminated in record annual revenue in our wealth management and mortgage businesses, proving the value of our diversified revenue earnings model during times of economic uncertainty."

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News