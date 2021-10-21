BOK Financial earnings jump more than 22% year-over-year

Posting its second consecutive record quarter, Tulsa-based BOK Financial watched its third-quarter profits grow 22.3% year-over-year.

It reported third-quarter earnings Thursday of $188.3 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, compared to $154 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

The three-month net income also bettered second-quarter 2021 earnings of $166.4 million, or $2.40 per diluted share.

"This quarter exhibits many of the benefits achieved from our strategy to generate revenue growth through long-term commitments and investments," Steven G. Bradshaw, president and CEO, said in a statement.

"Our diversified Wealth Management business, built over 30-plus years, largely through organic growth, led the way with a record $153 million in total revenues, a 14% increase from their previous high set during the same quarter last year. Our alternative investment practice, which began in 2005 and provides equity and debt capital to growing businesses, experienced significant gains during the third quarter, adding $31 million to pretax revenue …"

