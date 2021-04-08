BOK Financial CEO Steve Bradshaw to step down next year

BOK Financial CEO and President Steven G. Bradshaw has announced plans to retire March 31.

BOK's board of directors is expected to appoint a successor prior to April 1.

"It has been an extreme honor to serve BOK Financial and to play a role in the company’s 100-plus years of growth," Bradshaw said in a statement. "I can truly say that this is the right time to step away, as the company is performing exceptionally well — despite the challenges of the past year — and the executive team is highly skilled and cohesive. I look forward to becoming the company’s number one advocate as I move into the next phase of my life."

Bradshaw joined the Tulsa-based regional financial services company in 1991 after selling his wholly owned retail brokerage business to BOK Financial. He held numerous leadership positions at the company before being named the company’s chief executive in 2014.

Under Bradshaw’s leadership, the company has grown from $27 billion in assets to more than $47 billion, achieved record earnings levels and expanded operations significantly to almost 5,000 employees across eight states.