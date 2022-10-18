 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOK Financial appoints executive director of commercial strategies

BOK Financial has named a new executive director of commercial strategies.

Shannon Habermehl will be responsible for identifying and managing the implementation of strategic initiatives designed to expand the Tulsa-based company's footprint.

